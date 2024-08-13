NBA 2K25 MyGM offers several perks to improve your team, some of which stem from your backstory. Furthermore, at level 12, you earn an exclusive perk based on your backstory which may or may not make a difference in winning rings for your franchise. Therefore, we listed all perks in NBA 2K25's MyGM mode for your convenience.

All NBA 2K25 MyGM Backstory Perks

Firstly, we'll begin with Perks exclusive to backstories, before moving on to more general perks.

All NBA 2K25 MyGM Background Perks For Each Backstory

Ex-Player Starting Perk: Former Player Increases team chemistry gains, and raises the natural team chemistry equilibrium Level 12 Perk: Lionheart Players start warm and star player starts hot in elimination games

Ex-Scout Starting Perk: Work Smarter, Not Harder Improve the benefits of all Analytics perks by 30% Level 12 Perk: Smarter & Harder Overall, improves the benefits of all Analytics perks by 60%. Immediately pick 2 additional Analytics Perks for free

Savant Starting Perk: Deluxe Away games are treated like home games for player performance and fatigue Level 12 Perk: Yacht Party After winning a championship, increase the potential of all your players by 1

Capitalist Starting Perk: Rest & Relaxation Replenish all Chat Points at the All-Star Break Level 12 Perk: Advanced Bar Replenish all Chat Points at the start of each month

Closer Starting Perk: Well Connected Opposing GMs are more likely to make favorable trades Level 12 Perk: Puppetmaster Opposing GMs occasionally come to you with incredibly favorable trades

Custom Starting Perk: Generalists' Knack Increases the number of Chat Points by 2 Level 12 Perk: Flourish of Inspiration After using a Chat Point, improve player and staff morale by 5 per Chat Point spent



Overall, that includes all exclusive perks to each backstory. However, there are plenty of more Perks to use in NBA 2K25 MyGM.

All Coaching Perks in NBA 2K25 MyGM

Deep Bench – Bench players have all attributes increased by 4, but the top 5 players have all attributes lowered by 2

Expert Shot Doctor – Increases all shooting attributes by an additional 3

Floor General – Players have their abilities boosted when using the playcall function

Hot Streak – Increases all attributes by 3 when on on a 3+ win streak, but lowers them by 2 when not on a win streak

Interior D Master – Highly effective developing player ability centered around defending the basket

Perimeter D Master – Highly effective developing player ability centered around on ball defense

Shot Doctor – Increases all shooting attributes by 3

Top Heavy – The top 5 players have all attributes increased by 2, but all bench players have attributes lowered by 2

Every Training Perk in NBA 2K25 MyGM

Coastal Elite – Player attributes are increased by 2 in the playoffs, but lowered by 2 in the regular season

Hard Practice – Increases the rebounding, hustle, and stamina of players by 2

Home Crown – Increases the potential of players drafted by the team by 4

Intense Trainer – Increases the vertical strength, hustle, and potential of players by 2

Load Management – Players that play less than 15 minutes do not suffer from fatigue

Phsyio – Players heal faster when rehabbing using sophisticated programs

Sleep Doctor – Helps players to optimize their schedules to increase fatigue recovery

Sports Psych – Increase player morale and team chemistry

Sports Science – Players are less likely to get injured due to this trainer's preventative work

All Business Perks in NBA 2K25 MyGM

Big Budget – Increases the number of bonus staff by 2

Franchise Legacy – Players that have been on the team for 10+ years increase attendance, are much happier, and are easier to re-sign

Marketer – Increases home attendance by 7.5%

Revolving Door – Increases the abilities of staffers, but they are less likely to re-sign

Strength in Numbers – Increases all player attributes by 2 when playing at a sold out game

Team Effort – Attendance does not decrease when star players are out

Every Charisma Perk in NBA 2K25 MyGM

Collaborator – Other GMs are more likely to trade

Good Rapport – Staffers are more likely to re-sign

Loveable Loser – Team chemistry is barely lowered when losing

Loyalty Gain – Players are more likely to sign with the team

Recruiter – Free Agents are more likely to sign

Winning Culture – Team chemistry is increased even more for waiting

All Analytics Perks in NBA 2K25 MyGM

Anthropologist – Much better scouting for foreign players

Data Analyst – Each scouting trip returns more information

Data Broker – All prospects start with the higher amount scouted

Eavesdropper – Gain free scouting based on prospect popularity

Forward Expert – Increases all scouting done on forwards

Guard Expert – Overall, increases all scouting done on guards

Search Engine Optimization – +1 Pass IQ, Shot IQ, and Help Defense IQ for every game played against that team previously in the season

Every Other Perk in NBA 2K25 MyGM

Chat Connoisseur – Further increases the number of Chat Points by 4

Coaching Specialist – Improve the GM's offensive and defensive attributes by 1

Gift of Gab – Increases the number of chat points by 2

MBA and A Smile – Improve the GM's business and charisma attributes by 1

Top Notch Facilities – Improve the GM's sports science and analytic attributes by 1

Training Specialist – Improve the GM's sports medicine attribute by 2

Trendsetter – Overall, reduces the difficulty for all governor conversation checks

Overall, that includes all the NBA 2K25 Background Perks in MyGM mode. Regardless of whether you're an Ex-Player or a Capitalist, each backstory gives you perks that will benefit your GM. Therefore, choose wisely, because you may just find yourself getting fired if the team underperforms.

Meanwhile, check out the latest Courtside report on MyNBA and MyGM. The former is receiving a brand new Steph Era in honor of the Warriors' dynasty that featured the hall-of-fame PG in his prime. Learn about all of that and more in the latest report.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.