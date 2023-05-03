Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After the Golden State Warriors secured their ticket to the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, Magic Johnson predicted that the showdown will result to “sky high” TV ratings. Sure enough, the LA icon couldn’t be more right.

The Warriors and Lakers played Game 1 of their series on Tuesday, and as Johnson predicted, millions of people tuned in on the showdown. In fact, it even made history as the most-watched Game 1 of a conference semifinals of all time.

“Lakers-Warriors on TNT last night averaged 7.4 million viewers, becoming the most-watched conference semifinal Game 1 in cable television history,” Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press reports.

It’s not surprising that the Warriors-Lakers Game 1 alone already made history. The showdown didn’t disappoint, with the two teams playing an intense game throughout. At one point, it even looked like the Dubs were going to come back and send the contest to overtime–though Jordan Poole’s hero ball attempt failed big time.

The Lakers eventually took the 117-112 win, with Anthony Davis dominating the painted area and finishing with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. LeBron James also chipped in 22 points, 11 boards, four dimes and three rejections to help propel the Purple and Gold to victory.

Considering the attention that Game 1 garnered, it won’t be surprising if the next few match-ups of the series set new TV records as well. Furthermore, imagine the anticipation for the closeout game of the series, regardless of who’s on the lead. Both the Lakers and Warriors have huge fanbases, and everyone will definitely be glued on their TVs in every game of the series.