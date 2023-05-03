Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Stephen Curry couldn’t hide his frustration after Jordan Poole failed to deliver when he decided to play hero ball for the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their playoffs series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With 10 seconds left and the Lakers ahead 115-112, Poole decided to take a deep shot from 28 feet in hopes to tie the game in flashy way. Sure, he was open at that point and had a clear look at the basket, but with the game on the line and with plenty of time left to look for a better shot, his decision to launch from way beyond the arc wasn’t really the best.

It would still be considered an ill-advised shot had he made it, but he didn’t, which makes it worse.

*Jordan Poole pulls up from 28 feet* Channing Frye: "WHAT?!" Taylor Rooks: "Oh my g— He can't be serious!" Tyrese Haliburton: "What's wrong with that shot? I’m not mad at that shot… I would've shot that too." Frye: "That’s why you’re here with us." 🤣pic.twitter.com/4TEjUNWBo6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

Curry’s reaction to the botched hero ball play speaks volumes, as the Warriors star wasn’t able to do anything but look down and sigh in frustration.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

While Stephen Curry best understands what Jordan Poole wanted to do–having taken wild shots like that multiple times in the past–the fact remains that Jordan is not Steph. Unlike Curry, Poole has yet to really blossom and mature as a sharpshooter.

It’s not only Curry who expressed frustration over what Poole did. Several Warriors fans didn’t hold back in criticizing the young marksman for his shot, with many even saying he was trying hard to be Curry.

Hopefully, though, Poole learned his lesson. After all, the Dubs cannot afford to see him commit similar mistakes in the series.