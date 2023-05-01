Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

NBA legend Magic Johnson didn’t hide his excitement after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings and set up a second-round NBA Playoffs series with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson predicts big things for the highly anticipated affair between the two franchises with some of the biggest fanbases. The showdown already has the makings of an instant classic, and Johnson believes it’s the perfect recipe for epic ratings.

“Everyone will be tuned in to the Lakers vs. Warriors Series and ratings will be sky high!!” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The NBA icon also made sure to give credit to Stephen Curry and the Warriors for their incredible 120-100 win. Magic Johnson actually gave the advantage to the Kings in Game 7 following the Dubs’ disappointing showing in Game 6, but Steve Kerr’s battle-tested men just proved to be too much for the young Sacramento squad that’s playing in their first postseason series.

Curry led the way for Golden State, dropping 50 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal to make it a blowout after ending the first half trailing Sacramento by two points. Johnson argued that it is one of Steph’s best performances in his career.

“When the Warriors needed superstar Steph Curry the most, he put the team on his back and led them to a 120-100 win over the Kings! With 50 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, this was one of his greatest performances ever!” Johnson added.

The Warriors and Lakers are now slated to play each other on Tuesday, and sure enough as Magic Johnson said it, several fans will be tuned in to watch the epic battle between Stephen Curry and LeBron James.