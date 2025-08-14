Austin Reaves has risen above the ranks to become a reliable star player for the Los Angeles Lakers. With comparisons between him and other star guards taking place, his agent decided to make a strong endorsement for his client.

Reaves completed the fourth season of his young NBA career, showing significant improvements each year. The most recent one saw him become a full-time starter, having the best scoring production to date with 20.2 points per game.

He recently garnered the comparison of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, who has a contract that Reaves might reportedly be interested in getting. As a result, many people reacted to the news, giving their thoughts on how the Lakers star would fare against Herro.

“Yall can argue as to who u think is better but if these dudes swapped. Austin would be making more than herro & tyler would be making less overall. What 15 been able to do next to superstars has become under appreciated. If he had herro’s situation he’d be talked abt differently,” Coach Rome said.

“Rome with another common sense post. Appreciate what you have Laker fans. Not many willing to play multiple roles and still have the ability to figure it out on the court. Exciting year coming up,” Reaves' agent Aaron Reilly replied in agreement.

What lies ahead for Austin Reaves, Lakers

Austin Reaves has proved to the Lakers and the rest of the league that he would be worth that type of contract. His agent agrees, which will make the guard's financial future quite lucrative in the long term.

Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game after 73 appearances. He shot 46% from the field, including 37.7% from beyond the arc, and 87.7% from the free-throw line.

His ability to produce as the third option behind Luka Doncic and LeBron James will be crucial to the Lakers' chances of success this upcoming season. They fell short in the playoffs last season, partly due to Reaves' struggles against the Minnesota Timberwolves, only putting up 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in that series.

These flaws he showcased are the ones he will look to correct this upcoming season. He looks to help the Lakers fulfill their championship expectations with the star trio they possess, having retooled this summer.