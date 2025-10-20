Earlier in the month, LeBron James had fans thrown for a loop with his “Second Decision” advertisement for Hennessy, refuting a prospect that he was retiring. In outrage, a Lakers fan filed a lawsuit against James over allegations of fraud and deception.

However, on Monday, the fan made the choice to drop the lawsuit, per TMZ Sports. According to the report, TMZ Sports confirmed that the fan, Andrew Garcia, decided not to go ahead with the lawsuit.

Originally, Garcia said that James owed him $865.66. When news broke of James' “Second Decision,” Garcia had booked tickets through Ticketmaster to see presumably James' last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 31, 2026.

The tickets cost $432.83 each. When it turned out to be a clever ruse, Garcia said the tickets didn't have much value.

While some speculated that James was announcing his retirement, others weren't too quick to jump to that conclusion.

Meanwhile, James will miss out on the start of the season for sciatica. He is entering his seventh season with the Lakers and is entering his 23rd season in the NBA.

Aside from LeBron James, other times, fans sued high-profile athletes

Article Continues Below

There have been a few other instances in which fans chose to sue athletes for a variety of reasons. Among those include incidents of physical attacks as well as emotional issues.

After the infamous “Malice in the Palace” brawl in 2004, fans sued some of the players involved.

For instance, fans sued NBA player Patrick Beverley after they were hit by a ball he threw into the stands.

Recently, a fan sued the NFL after Shedeur Sanders was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft. The fan claimed that Sanders being drafted lower than expected was tantamount to suffering “severe emotional distress and trauma.

Also, a fan who sued the Colorado Rockies after being hit with a foul ball claimed the incident led to “catastrophic and permanent injuries”.