LOS ANGELES – Every season, NBA teams invite multiple players to training camp and preseason, players that have absolutely no shot at making the team’s final regular season roster. But what the general public might not see is the behind the scenes work that those players put in on a daily basis. For Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, those players were not only crucial to training camp and preseason, but they made the entire team better.

During a recent media availability session after Lakers practice, JJ Redick explained how he holds high respect for the players the team cut over the weekend, and where he hopes they end up in the immediate future.

“They all did [help]. Gus [Augustas Marciulionis] obviously with the injury wasn’t able to participate. But the other three guys, Nate [Williams], RJ [Davis], Anton [Watson], they were great,” Redick said. “And I thought there were moments in practice where they just made the gym better.”

“Nate picking up full court, RJ putting pressure on the rim, touching the paint. All three guys just very consistent in making the gym better,” Redick continued. “I expressed that to them, and hopefully we get all those guys with South Bay.”

With the recent cuts, the Lakers’ roster heading into the 2025-26 season stands at 14 standard contracts and three two-way contracts. The Lakers are among an increasing number of teams opting to leave one roster spot open due to salary cap reasons.

The Lakers will open the season at home on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. In terms of injuries, LeBron James is sidelined due to a nerve injury, and while Redick mentioned at practice that Bronny James and Adou Theiro are progressing in their recovery, both have not yet been updated for Tuesday’s game.

Following the Lakers’ final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings last Friday, Redick mentioned how some of the end of the bench guys, like the two-way contract players, are going to be crucial this season as they were last season.

“They’re going to be important throughout the year, not just to start the season. We saw the value of our two-ways last year. . .[Christian] Koloko and [Trey] Jemison and obviously Goodie [Jordan Goodwin] were massive for us and helped us turn the season around, and they provided a lot of positives,” Redick said.

With the waived players expected to join South Bay, it’s possible that one of them might be back with the Lakers at some point. Goodwin was one of the team’s final cuts in last training camp, and after joining South Bay, he ultimately re-signed with the Lakers on a two-way contract.