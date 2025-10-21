The New York Yankees had a disappointing end to the 2025 season. New York lost in the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays, an American League East rival. It appears that the Yankees may also have a lot of work to do this offseason, in order to keep their roster together.

Yankees reliever Devin Williams is rumored to be a target for the Miami Marlins, per MLB Trade Rumors. Williams, a free agent, posted a 4.79 earned run average during the 2025 regular season. In the postseason, Williams appeared in four games and didn't allow an earned run.

It is expected that Williams' uneven season may lead to him receiving less money in a new contract than many expected in the past.

“Given Williams’s stature in the game and likely deflated price tag, the Marlins surely won’t be the only team interested in his services. He’s indicated a willingness to stick with the Yankees even after a tough year this season, and virtually every team in baseball tends to be in the market for relief help every winter,” Nick Deeds wrote for MLB Trade Rumors.

Miami just finished a disappointing season as well, posting a losing record. Miami was 79-83 on the campaign. The Marlins did however win seven of their last 10 games.

New York already is looking to hold on to another free agent, Cody Bellinger.

Yankees fans aren't happy right now

Yankees fans have been very frustrated with manager Aaron Boone. New York fans expected the team to win the 2025 World Series after their 2024 run, and Aaron Judge's great season.

New York's pitching and hitting simply crumbled in the ALDS against the Blue Jays. Yankees pitchers allowed run after run, no matter who was on the mound. An exception was Williams, who showed flashes of brilliance in the postseason. In two games against Toronto, Williams posted three total strikeouts while allowing just two hits.

Yankees management is standing by their beleaguered manager.

“I think he’s a good manager,” team general manager Brian Cashman said of Boone, per the New York Post. “I think he’s one of the better managers. In this environment, if he was out there right now, he’d get a job probably quickly. But I also know, because of our environment, he’s someone that can be second-guessed 10 million times over. I don’t care who you put in that [job], that would be the same whoever else would be there.”

The Yankees will hope to find the right pieces this offseason to fix the team. Time will tell if the club can also hold on to Williams and Bellinger.