The Los Angeles Lakers will face a stiff challenge to open the season as they will take on the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

The Lakers, who won't have LeBron James due to a sciatica injury, and the Warriors split their two meetings in the preseason. Golden State won the first one, 111-103, while Los Angeles exacted revenge, 126-116, on Sunday.

Before their latest battle, the Lakers held their familiar “Guard vs. Bigs” challenge during practice on Monday. The game is simple: The guards need to score, while the bigs have to make stops.

Bronny James was part of the guards, which also included Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, and Dalton Knecht. The bigs, meanwhile, were Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Koloko, Jaxson Hayes, and Anton Watson.

The guards won the game, 4-3, although Bronny failed to score as his fallaway fell short against Hachimura.

Training camp showdown: Guards vs Bigs. pic.twitter.com/SjwjQoiBhV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 21, 2025

It was all fun though, as coach JJ Redick continues to build camarederie among his players. Redick enjoyed the competitiveness and the atmosphere during the challenge.

Fans loved it as well.

“This the energy we love to see right here,” said @SlimSleepr.

“BANNER 18,” added @notdaveancheta.

“This gonna be a good team. (Rob) Pelinka in there too, that’s good. Need a lil' culture reset this season,” wrote @ADisneyGoat.

“Who y'all got?” asked @NickXmeta.

“+5 team chemistry,” posted @CEASEACTION8.

As for Bronny, he hopes to play a bigger role for the Lakers in his sophomore stint. He saw limited action last season, averaging 2.3 points in 27 games off the bench. The 21-year-old guard, however, had his moments and also played impressively in the G League, starring for the South Bay Lakers.

Redick has praised Bronny for his defensive acumen and work ethic. His offensive efficiency, however, needs improvement.

With the Lakers' depth in the backcourt, he will have to continue working hard in practice to earn consistent minutes.