The NBA season is set to start in just a day, and the drama around the league is still taking shape. Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James had a public spat last season, and it doesn't seem like the ESPN personality has gotten over it just yet. After going on The Pivot to talk about the situation, Smith went on 7pm in Brooklyn to reiterate one thing: he does not like James.

“I don’t like his a–, not a little bit,” Smith said. “You do not understand the lengths this man will go to. This dates back more than a decade. I believe he’s one way publicly and he’s another way privately. He might not be interviewed and he might not be quoted, but the things he says, and the things he has said to people has gotten back to me. The things that he’s tried to do if it were up to him I wouldn’t be where I am today. It’s some low, low s—.”

"I don't like his ass." @stephenasmith doesn't hold back on LeBron James

Smith went on in the clip to say that he felt like he was set up the day that James approached him during the Knicks and Lakers game when looking at the video recording.

“The last straw was not him rolling up on me at court side,” Smith said. “If you sat up there and said, ‘Yo, LeBron is pissed off, he needs to talk to you man to man' and I was in New York. What would I do? I’ll be on the plane. And then you gonna turn around and come on ESPN with Pat McAfee. You gonna come on my channel, on a show that comes on after me just to dog me? Nah.”

James seems like he's done talking about the situation, but Smith still has some stuff to get off his chest. It'll be interesting to see if these two cross paths during the season, and if they do, what will happen.