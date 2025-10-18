Russell Westbrook recently signed a one-year contract worth just over $3.6 million with the Sacramento Kings. He was in attendance at Friday's preseason matchup between the Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers and met with some young fans who wanted his autograph.

The 36-year-old guard approached the young fans who held up jerseys of the various teams he has played for throughout his career. Westbrook signed all of the jerseys, except for the Lakers ones, as he seemingly skipped them before going about his day.

Russ had no interest in signing the Lakers jersey 😅 (h/t @BrickCenter_)pic.twitter.com/Ad7PwToZb1 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Russell Westbrook played for the Lakers for the entire 2021-22 season before being traded to the Utah Jazz in the 2022-23 campaign. However, the Jazz bought out his contract, which turned him into a free agent, and he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers later that season.

Article Continues Below

He played a total of 130 games for the Lakers. During his time with the franchise, Russell Westbrook averaged 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.7% from beyond the three-point line.

His time with the Lakers was met with some controversy, as the 2017 MVP Award winner didn't seem to mesh well in the scheme. Since then, Westbrook has played rather well off the bench. He served as the sixth man for the Clippers for one and a half seasons before playing the same role for the Denver Nuggets most recently.

Russell Westbrook is now entering his 18th year in the NBA. He'll make his 2025-26 debut with the Kings on October 22 when Sacramento takes on the Phoenix Suns in the season opener.