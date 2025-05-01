The Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 campaign has officially come to a close after the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated them from the 2025 NBA Playoffs with a 103-96 victory on Wednesday night. In the wake of this defeat, all eyes are on Lakers head coach JJ Redick, with Brian Windhorst taking some shots at him after hearing Reggie Miller's stunning revelation about the first-year coach.

Redick coached rather unconventionally throughout this series. He played his starting lineup for the entirety of the second half in their Game 4 loss, and then he turned to Maxi Kleber, who had yet to take the floor for the Lakers after being picked up in the Luka Doncic trade, with the season on the line in Game 5. Redick also turned heads for storming out of his pregame press conference ahead of Game 5, and after Miller claimed he had to calm down L.A.'s head coach during their production meeting ahead of this contest, Windhorst called out Redick for being “childish.”

“JJ Redick coached very immaturely in this series,” Windhorst said on “Get Up.” “He was still seething and upset about the previous games to the point where Reggie Miller said on the broadcast last night he had to try to calm him down in the pregame meeting because JJ was acting, frankly, childishly.”

Brian Windhorst calls out JJ Redick after the Lakers lost in 5 to the Timberwolves. "Reggie Miller said on the broadcast last night he had to try to calm him down in the pregame meeting because JJ was acting, frankly, childishly." pic.twitter.com/kRzpWvTE7j — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brian Windhorst doesn't hold back on JJ Redick after Lakers playoff elimination

As this series rolled on, it became increasingly clear that Redick was desperate to find answers for the Lakers in their quest to come out on top of the Timberwolves. Pretty much every major decision he made backfired, though, and he didn't make things any better with his feisty media interactions before Game 5. There were several positives from Redick's first season in charge of Los Angeles, but there's no doubt this was a tough way for him to go out.

L.A. enters the offseason with several big questions surrounding the team, and while Redick's future likely isn't exactly up in the air, folks will be keeping a close eye on him to see if he's really the guy who can lead the team to a championship. Windhorst and several others don't appear impressed with Redick in the wake of his first playoff series as a head coach, and how he responds from this situation could ultimately determine how long he remains in charge of the Lakers.