The Texas Rangers have had a disappointing season, but one of their starting pitchers has been anything but a disappointment. Nathan Eovaldi has performed so well this year, that his manager Bruce Bochy wants the hurler to win a Cy Young award.

“It’s obvious he’s deserving, but that stuff will take care of itself. … Nate’s not thinking about that, he’s thinking about winning a ballgame,” Bochy said, per MLB.com. “These are things that at the end of the year, they’ll be talked about. But what he’s done for us, it’s just an incredible job that he’s done this year. In the games that we need to win, he just steps up and finds a way.”

Eovaldi had another great outing on Friday. He allowed one run over seven innings of work, as Texas went on to defeat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3.

“Of course — I mean, I go out there and I try to be able to go deep into the game,” Eovaldi said. “To me, pitching wins championships, and we have a great pitching staff right now, and we have that ability to go out there and get hot and let somebody be the hero tonight.”

The Rangers are 64-66 on the season.

Nathan Eovaldi has been the bright spot for the Rangers

Eovaldi has been extremely effective for Texas on the campaign. He has posted a 1.73 earned run average this season, with a 0.85 WHIP. The Rangers hurler has also posted 11 victories.

Eovaldi was instrumental in helping the team win on Friday. The Rangers have been on a skid in recent weeks. Texas manager Bochy hopes this latest victory gives the team a much-needed boost.

“It's right up there at the top [of wins this season],” Bochy said. “Coming off a tough road trip. To [lose the] lead there in the eighth and come back and take the lead. Yeah, no doubt, that's one of our best ones — much needed, obviously. And I just love the fight, I love the fight in the guys. To give the lead up and come back — three great at-bats. Langford, what a great job, base hit and he busted his tail out of the box to get a double. The next two guys did their thing. Terrific win for us.”

The Rangers play the Guardians again on Saturday night. Texas has won just three of their last 10 games.