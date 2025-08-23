The Chicago Sky may be near the bottom of the standings, but Angel Reese continues to command headlines both on and off the court. Her calm, dry response to her NBA 2K26 rating this week went viral—and her dominant play hours later proved exactly why she doesn’t need validation from video game stats.

The buzz began during an interview with The Art of Dialogue's Andrew Jerrell Jones. In a post taken to X (formerly known as Twitter), Jones informed Reese she had received a 93 overall rating in the upcoming WNBA 2K edition. She didn’t blink.

“Does that mean something?”

Angel Reese shrugs off her 93 rating in 2K26: "Does that mean something?"

The forward’s reaction video made the rounds on social media and sparked immediate debate. Some saw indifference, others saw confidence. But Reese erased all doubts, delivering 21 points and 10 rebounds in a statement win over the New York Liberty — her 18th double-double of the season and the 44th of her career through just 25 games in her second professional season. She’s posted those numbers despite missing seven games earlier in the season with a back injury.

Her shrug at the NBA 2K26 rating wasn’t about disrespect—it was about perspective. Through 26 games this season, Reese is averaging 14.6 points, a league-best 12.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. She's one of the most productive players in the league, and her actual 90 rating in the game ties her for 10th among all WNBA players.

Reese’s player build—listed as a “Defensive Anchor” with 15 badges—recognizes her physical dominance and rebounding instincts. Still, she trails veterans like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart and second-year sensation Caitlin Clark, whose 96 rating has raised eyebrows given her limited action due to injury. The WNBA 2K26 player ratings discussion is alive and well—and Reese is right in the middle of it.

But for Reese, the bigger picture remains unchanged. She’s not focused on badges or attributes—she’s focused on impact. Whether it’s launching the Angel Reese 1 with Reebok or hosting her Unapologetically Angel podcast, she continues to build her brand authentically.

She’s also the face of the franchise during a difficult season. The Sky are 9-26, but the former LSU star’s production, leadership, and poise offer rare stability. Her rebounding creates second-chance opportunities, and her mature response to criticism sets the tone for younger players entering the league.

The WNBA 2K cover may spotlight her off-court marketability, but it’s her game that backs it all up. In a league seeking stars who resonate beyond the box score, Reese is checking every box.

She doesn’t need a rating to tell her who she is. Her work speaks louder.