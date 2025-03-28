The Los Angeles Lakers are without Rui Hachimura for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to injury, and there's a reason for that.

Lakers head coach provided an explanation for Hachimura's absence ahead of the game, according to ESPN's team reporter Dave McMenamin. It seems they are managing the pain level of the previous knee injury the forward suffered, with the hope he'll be available for the remaining schedule.

“JJ Redick said that the team hopes to have Rui Hachimura available for both legs of the two remaining back-to-backs on the schedule after CHI. Redick said keeping Hachimura out tonight was decided by his pain level being higher coming off IND than the baseline they’ve established,” McMenamin wrote.

What's next for Rui Hachimura, Lakers

It is notable for the Lakers to have caution with Rui Hachimura, who is still fresh off of a significant absence due to the knee injury.

This season, Hachimura is averaging 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game after 53 appearances. He is shooting 50.7% from the field, including 41.4% from beyond the arc. After missing 12 straight contests due to the injury, he produced eight points and three rebounds in the last three.

Los Angeles has a 44-28 record so far, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Denver Nuggets and 2.5 games behind the Houston Rockets.

Following Thursday's game against the Bulls, the Lakers will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on March 29 at 8 p.m. ET.