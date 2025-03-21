After much speculation, Stephen A Smith admitted that he might've been wrong about Bronny James. The Los Angeles Lakers rookie was subject to a spat between Smith and LeBron James on the sideline.

The latter was addressing Smith's comments about his son not deserving to be in the NBA. While the current First Take host is known for his bombastic comments, this was a first.

A player pulling Smith to the side in public and addressing that situation. While the two have gone back and forth, along with others, there is finally some clarification.

On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith admitted to the James family that he was wrong about the Lakers rookie.

“I might’ve been wrong,” Smith said. “Are you listening, LeBron James, are you listening, James family? Are you listening, Rich Paul, are you listening, all of you people? My position all along was that Bronny James needed to be in the G-League.

“Put him in the G-League, let him be in the G-League his first year, and then after that let him come on. Because I’ve always believed that this kid has the potential once I watched him, to be in the NBA.”

Stephen A Smith's comments possibly end LeBron James, Lakers feud

The public spat was uncommon for LeBron to do, considering he's typically mild-mannered. He's been the face of criticism ever since he came into the NBA.

However, Smith might've crossed the line with bringing his son into the mix. While there will be attention on him due to his father's presence, LeBron wants Bronny to have his individual career.

The latter feels the same way.

Regardless of that, numerous claims of nepotism have been mentioned, considering Bronny's collegiate numbers. By many standards, he was not ready for the NBA.

He might've changed that on Thursday though. He and rookie Dalton Knecht led the way in the blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Each scored 17 points, with Bronny having five rebounds and three assists.

While Bronny has been lighting up the G-League, his time in the NBA might be coming soon. Conversely, it might not happen due to the Lakers playoff standings.

They are a lock to make the playoffs and are creeping closer to securing the No. 2 seed. If that's the case, then they'd like to keep Bronny in the G-League.

Either way, this was a good case of actions speaking louder than words. Bronny's 17 points might've sealed the deal on any criticism from Smith, and any public spats from LeBron.