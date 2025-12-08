With the Miami Heat recovering from their loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, 127-111, the team remains one to watch this season, thanks to its early success, with some wondering about potential pursuits for star players via trade. As the basketball world ponders the Heat trading for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the latest reporting has teased the team making an effort.

For any Miami fan, this will not be the first time they have heard that the team has an interest in Antetokounmpo, or even vice versa, as Jake Fischer of The Stein Line wrote about the Bucks big man's interest in 2020. Fischer would note the failed pursuits that Miami had of Damian Lillard in 2023 and recently, as this off-season with Kevin Durant, holding back assets, but the insider questions if the team had been waiting to go all-in for a player like Antetokounmpo.

While the Heat aren't concerned about their recent slump, currently on a three-game skid, the team could be buyers this season with the early success, adopting a new fast-paced offensive philosophy. Funny enough, the style represents that of the Memphis Grizzlies, with even Miami having its former coach, Noah LaRoche, on the staff, as Ficher notes “internal discussions” being had about possibly going after Ja Morant.

“Miami was already shaping into a surprising buyer on this trade market even before this week's Giannis headlines,” Fischer wrote. “League sources say that the Heat, for example, have had internal discussions about Memphis' Ja Morant and how Miami's infrastructure could benefit him.”

It remains to be seen what happens, but there's no denying that the Heat have an opportunity here in what is a wide-open Eastern Conference, with Fischer saying that this time, they'd need to part ways with young center Kel'el Ware in a potential deal.

Which was one of the cruxes of the failed Durant pursuit, but also, the team is “willing to part” with other pieces like Andrew Wiggins, and how Herro not getting an extension in October makes him “movable.”

At any rate, Miami is 14-10, embarking on a four-game road trip starting Tuesday against the Orlando Magic in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup.