MIAMI – With Miami Heat star Tyler Herro's MRI revealing a toe contusion, his status for the immediate future is uncertain, but he isn't the only key player to miss time for the team. After the Heat's tough loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday, Davion Mitchell was on the injury report and would eventually be ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Sacramento Kings, leading some to raise concerns.

The 27-year-old point guard has been a revelation for Miami, averaging 9.7 points and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep. Mitchell has been the perfect fit for the team's new fast-paced offense and a key part in its success, leading to head coach Erik Spoelstra downplaying that his absence will change their game plan.

“No, not necessarily, and that's not to take away from anything that he's done,” Spoelstra said. “And he's been playing great basketball on both ends of the court. But Dru [Smith] will step in to that role. Jahmir [Young] will be ready. We still want to get to our identity regardless.”

Mitchell has been regarded as the team's “head of the snake,” being its set-up man and doing it efficiently as he leads the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio.

“Davion is the head of this thing,” Bam Adebayo said to ClutchPoints after Miami's win over the Los Angeles Clippers last Monday.

“We're not doing a lot of play calls,” Adebayo continued later on Mitchell's fit in offense. “This offense is built for him. We have the number one pace, all of us run, but like he's the head of the snake. When Davion gets the ball, and he gets up the court like, literally might be three dribbles, and it just puts defenses on their heels.”

Erik Spoelstra on the Heat's depth with Tyler Herri, Davion Mitchell out

As the Heat will miss its “head of the snake” in Mitchell with right groin tightness, along with Pelle Larsson, who's dealing with a hip injury, the team will look to its guard depth to hopefully keep the ship afloat. One would have to imagine Dru Smith gets extended play, and maybe even Jahmir Young, as Spoelstra mentioned how depth is a strength of this team.

“The guys work extremely hard behind the scenes,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints before Saturday's game against the Kings. “They prepare, you know, for these kinds of moments. You know, we try to give them an environment where they can grow and surprise us and continue to get better as the season goes on. It's exciting, you know, you don't want guys to get hurt, but it's exciting when guys get opportunities.”

Miami missing both Mitchell and Herro no doubt hurts, but Spoelstra would emphasize focusing on what he and the team and control.

“You know, I just was going to wait until we found out what the deal was,” Spoelstra said when asked about Herro's MRI results, revealing a toe contusion. “I try not to stress out about things that you don't know about or can't control.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how much time Herro and Mitchell miss, as after Saturday's game against the Kings, the Heat embark on a four-game road trip starting next Tuesday against the Orlando Magic in a quarterfinal NBA Cup game.