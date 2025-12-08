The Cleveland Browns' 2025 season remains a disaster. While Myles Garrett's chase for the single-season sack record is exciting, being 3-10 after Week 14 feels like a failure. It was not going to be easy knowing that Cleveland stacked their quarterback room with rookies. Yet, fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders is doing his best to bring a spark back to the offense. Scoring four touchdowns in a 31-29 loss vs. the Tennessee Titans, including a 60-yard dart to Jerry Jeudy, Sanders finally has the Browns raving about the team's potential. Unfortunately, Sanders' job grows tougher as the Browns lost a significant offensive player for the remainder of the season.

On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that starting center Ethan Pocic suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon vs. the Titans, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game when Pocic felt a pop in his left calf. He was carted off the field and will miss the final four games of the season. Stefanski did not say when Pocic will undergo surgery to repair his Achilles tendon.

Poncic has been a steady presence for Cleveland since signing with the team in 2021. Starting 56 games over the last four seasons, Pocic has played in at least 13 games each year. This season, Pocic has given up just 14 pressures and two sacks in 481 pass-blocking opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus. Pocic is in the final year of a three-year, $18 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

2023 sixth-round pick Luke Wylper is expected to take over starting center duties for Cleveland.