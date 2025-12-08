With rumors surrounding the Miami Heat and potential trade pursuits for star players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant, the situation that has impacted the team is the ongoing case with guard Terry Rozier. While the basketball world goes through possible trade offers the Heat would do for Antetokounmpo and others, Rozier's situation could factor into their chances.

As Rozier is dealing with being arrested by the federal government, part of a larger gambling probe, there is a feeling that Miami is frustrated by how the initial trade in 2023 went down. With Rozier having been under an NBA investigation during his time with the Charlotte Hornets, for which they found no wrongdoing, the Heat weren't disclosed in the conversations around the deal that happened, as they dealt a first-round pick and Kyle Lowry.

On ESPN's “The Hoop Collective” podcast, insider Tim Bontemps would say that if Miami were to demand that the NBA that the team should be compensated for the NBA not informing the team about the investigation, a first-round pick could be given back. Meaning, the team would have more picks to offer in the potential chance that the franchise goes after someone like Antetokounmpo.

“Let’s say the Heat went to the NBA and said, ‘This was not fair. We should have known about this.' And the NBA says, ‘You know what? You're right. We're going to give you back this pick or give you another pick.' Then all of a sudden, the Heat could trade four picks, and they could trade three swaps, and they could do their whole draft, and they could go do whatever they wanted with their draft picks,” Bontemps wrote.

Heat-Terry Rozier situation could help Giannis Antetokounmpo's pursuit

With the Heat guard in Rozier being arrested after the team's season opener, the speculation around the situation has been a fascinating one. However, getting back another first-round pick that would be tradeable would go a long way if Miami were to go after Antetokounmpo, with even Brian Windhorst teasing that they can go after a “Greek star,” like Antetokounmpo.

“The Heat right now can trade two picks,” Bontemps said. “The 2030 first round pick and their 2032 first round pick, and that's it. Because their pick is owed in ‘27 lottery protected. And if they don't make the playoffs, it's then unprotected in 28. So that means they can't trade this year's pick, the 27 pick, the 28 pick, or the 29 pick.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with the Heat and Rozier, but they're currently 14-10 ahead of Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals game against the Orlando Magic.