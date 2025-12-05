With Tyler Herro headlining the Miami Heat's injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Orlando Magic, there is growing concern that he could miss time beyond the in-state clash. As the Heat guard will undergo an MRI and is doubtful for the game in Orlando, he is suffering from a toe injury, an issue that Bam Adebayo knows all too well.

Miami's captain in Adebayo, had missed six games this season due to a toe sprain, which he cited as being painful and an injury that he is glad to return from. He would put Herro's injury into perspective, while also saying how he is praying for him, since the All-Star from last season has just come back from missing the start of the season.

“I pray for him, man, ’cause I know it’s tough on the mental, obviously you fight your way throughout the summer, and then you have surgery, and then you come back, and it’s like another injury,” Adebayao said, according to The Miami Herald. “So I know it’s tough on the mental. But we’re all family. We’re all here to be by his side and be with him as he gets healthy again.”

“Listen,” Adebayo continued. “You don’t realize how gratifying it is to have a functional toe until it’s not functional and you’ve got to actually walk around, push. People don’t think like, you got to push off screens. We got to run, jump. So it plays a big part in our sport.”

Herro has only played five games so far since returning from offseason surgery on his ankle, where he has averaged 23.8 points per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Heat star Tyler Herro speaks more on the toe injury

Article Continues Below

Looking at the Heat's loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, 118-108, Herro would start fast by scoring 20 points in the first half, but went scoreless in the second. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra, who said Herro will be “day-to-day,” pointed to the play at the end of the first quarter where he collided on a shot attempt with D'Angelo Russell, getting the bucket and the foul.

“I know about as much as y’all,” Herro said Friday. “I’m just day by day right now. Not really too sure what happened. I got a little soreness in my big toe. Obviously, I got kicked in like the first quarter the other night in the back of my calf. And then I woke up, and my big toe was hurting.”

This is no doubt another obstacle for the 25-year-0ld as this has been an injury-riddled season, as another word he would use is “disappointed.”

“I was already disappointed to start the season,” Herro continued when speaking about missing games earlier. “So this doesn’t really change much.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how much time Herro will miss, but Miami looks to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Magic.