Norman Powell is enjoying the most productive stretch of his NBA career, and the veteran guard recently shed light on a major reason why — while also taking what many are interpreting as a subtle jab at his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Old Man and The Three podcast, Powell discussed the demanding conditioning program he faced upon arriving to the Miami Heat following an offseason trade. His remarks highlighted the drastic contrast in expectations between Miami and his previous stops, specifically referencing his time in Los Angeles.

“I was running and oh my gosh,” Powell said. “I tell you, I was track meeting after I got traded and got back to the states. Man, like every single workout, like we even planned conditioning days. I’m like this is nothing that I’ve done before in my previous summers.”

Powell emphasized that his regular offseason training, which previously included full-court drills and five-on-five scrimmages, didn’t fully prepare him for the physical demands of the Heat’s system.

“This was running, like running,” he added. “And so I passed my damn test and then I don’t know if it was preseason or like one of the starts of the first five games and they were talking about my shape. And I was like, I’m in great shape for the Clippers, alright. Give me some time, I’m in great shape. I come back like this, they’d be excited about what I did this summer. So give me some time to get acclimated to the Miami Heat shape.”

Norman Powell thrives in Heat culture after parting ways with Clippers

The comments offered a glimpse into the cultural and training standards that have long defined Miami’s franchise identity under team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra. Powell’s line — “I’m in great shape for the Clippers” — resonated as a light-hearted, yet telling critique of the differing levels of conditioning expectations between the two organizations.

Powell, 32, was traded to Miami this past offseason in a three-team deal that also involved the Utah Jazz. The Heat acquired Powell, while the Clippers received forward John Collins from Utah. In return, the Jazz received Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love, and a 2027 second-round pick from the Clippers.

Since arriving in Miami, Powell has emerged as a vital piece of the Heat’s offense. Through 17 games, he is averaging a career-high 25 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He’s shooting an efficient 50.9% from the field, 45.8% from three-point range, and 88.3% from the free throw line. His production has helped Miami to a 14–8 record, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Heat are preparing to open a brief road trip beginning Friday night against the Orlando Magic (13–9) at 7:00 p.m. ET. Powell is expected to continue playing a prominent role as Miami looks to maintain its place near the top of the conference.

For Powell, the adjustment to “Heat shape” may have been intense, but the early returns suggest it’s paying off — both for him and for Miami. Meanwhile, his former team continues to struggle, fueling speculation that the Clippers may have let go of one of their most reliable scoring threats.