With the Miami Heat suffering from a brutal loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, the team is looking for a bounce-back win against the Sacramento Kings in the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday. As Heat star Tyler Herro missed the game with a toe injury, he was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday, with the results showing the severity of the issue.

ClutchPoints would learn that the MRI revealed a right big toe contusion and that he will be listed as “doubtful” for the matchup with the Kings. He will also be treated as “day-to-day,” which is a good sign that it isn't a long-term absence for the guard who had played in five games this season, returning from offseason ankle surgery.

He would suffer the toe injury in last Wednesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks towards the end of the first quarter on an and-one play where he collided with D'Angelo Russell.

“I know about as much as y’all,” Herro said after Friday's shootaround, via The Miami Herald. “I’m just day by day right now. Not really too sure what happened. I got a little soreness in my big toe. Obviously, I got kicked in like the first quarter the other night in the back of my calf. And then I woke up, and my big toe was hurting.”

Article Continues Below

For Herro, the toe injury adds to the disappointing season for himself since he doesn't like missing games.

“I was already disappointed to start the season,” Herro continued when speaking about missing games earlier. “So this doesn’t really change much.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how long Herro misses, as after Saturday, Miami embarks on a four-game road trip, coming back on Dec. 23 against the Toronto Raptors.