The Phoenix Suns seemed to be fielding calls from almost anybody when they were trying to find a trade partner for Kevin Durant. Even though Durant had his preferred destinations, the Suns still made sure to do their due diligence and find the best deal that could help them in the long run.

In the end, the Suns sent Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 10 pick in this year's draft. The Suns got what they wanted as far as young talent and assets, and Durant was able to go to a team of his choice. Before the trade, the Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers had talks about a trade that involved Darius Garland, but apparently, it was Phoenix doing all the talking.

“The Suns were the ones to reach out that had interest in Garland”, Windhorst said on his show. “It was not the Cavs that wanted to trade Garland.”

After a great regular season, it would have been hard to see the Cavs trading Garland, and Windhorst noted that they don't seem to be shopping him.

“I do believe that the Cavs are not trying to shop him (Garland) and I do believe when they got some phone calls, they had some conversations,” Windhorst said.

The Cavs have a good chance of being at the top of the Eastern Conference once again, especially looking at the landscape currently, with key players on several teams having long-term injuries. Durant would have been a nice acquisition for the Cavs, but Garland just seems more valuable in his role with the team. Going into the offseason, the Cavs might not make many moves, as their starting five is locked in and their key players on the bench seem to be returning as well.

For the Suns, they were just trying to find the best offer they could, but it looks like the Rockets came out on top and were more willing to make a deal.