Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker may have had interest towards having a reunion with veteran guard Chris Paul.

Booker and Paul were teammates for three seasons from 2020 to 2023, reaching the NBA Finals in 2021. However, the last two years ended in second-round exits as Phoenix decided to move on from Paul by trading him to the Washington Wizards.

Paul has represented the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs since moving on from Phoenix. However, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that there was interest between Booker and Paul to reunite this offseason before the latter decided to return to the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Sources say that Suns star Devin Booker was a fan of the idea, too, given how well he and Paul played together during the Suns' run to the NBA Finals in 2021 and with Phoenix seemingly in need of a proven playmaker after Tyus Jones' free agent departure to Orlando,” Stein wrote.

What lies ahead for Devin Booker, Suns

It may have been for the best that the reunion between Devin Booker and Chris Paul didn't happen for the Suns.

Phoenix is clearly taking a different direction as they retool the roster to surround Booker with the best supporting cast possible. They parted ways from veteran stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the former via trade and the latter via contract buyout.

The Suns went through a first-round sweep in 2024 and missed the playoffs altogether this past season, emphasizing the need for them to reset while keeping Booker for the long term.

They got Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks from the Durant trade with the Houston Rockets, addressing needs they lacked the last few seasons. Phoenix understands that depth is crucial, given their recent issues that ended with them being one of the worst defensive teams in the league.

Booker's future with Phoenix is secure after signing a historic contract extension. Aside from that, he can look forward to being the top star while helping the franchise get back to playoff contention.