It's been a busy offseason thus far for the Phoenix Suns, who have traded Kevin Durant, signed Devin Booker to a mammoth extension, and bought out Bradley Beal, among other moves so far in 2025. It's all been a part of a larger effort to help restructure their team around Devin Booker and give themselves some much-needed flexibility moving forward.

One name that has come up as a possible free agent target for the Suns is their former point guard, Chris Paul. However, on Monday, Paul signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

However, recently, Duane Rankin of AZ Central dumped cold water on the idea of the Suns signing Paul, among other notable free agents.

“The Suns don’t have veteran free agents like point guards Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook or power forward Al Horford on their radar, league sources informed The Republic,” reported Rankin.

Rankin also reported that the Suns are “good with their current roster.”

It had been reported previously by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel that another one of Paul's former teams, the Los Angeles Clippers, are the most likely landing spot this offseason for the future Hall of Famer.

“What I'd say about Chris is he's a great player and he's a great Clipper,” Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank recently said, per Tomer Azarly. “He obviously possesses some of the qualities we just referenced. Of course, we’re strongly strongly considering him.”

The Suns reportedly had interest in Marcus Smart before the point guard signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

An eventful offseason

In exchange for Durant, the Suns brought back a package centered around Jalen Green. Meanwhile, the Beal buyout gives them a small amount of roster flexibility heading into this season which they didn't have previously.

Still, the Suns figure to have one of the bleakest future outlooks in the NBA, especially considering that the majority of their draft picks for the foreseeable future will be heading elsewhere.

In any case, the Suns' season is slated to begin in October.