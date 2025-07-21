The majority of the big moves of the NBA offseason have already been made, but there is still a solid crop of players available in free agency who could help out playoff-contending teams. One of those names is Ben Simmons, and while his stock has taken some serious hits in recent seasons, he's seen the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics emerge as the two most recent teams with interest in him.

Simmons put himself back on the map last season by suiting up for 51 games with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. After the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings checked in on him earlier this offseason, it now sounds like the Suns are the latest team to take a look at him, with the Celtics also doing their due diligence on the three-time All-Star.

“League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I'm told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York and Sacramento,” Marc Stein reported.

Ben Simmons continuing to draw interest in free agency

Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons isn't the same player who was one of the top two-way guards in the league back at the start of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he still has something to offer in the right role for a contending team. Last season, Simmons averaged five points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game, while also still playing lockdown defense on the perimeter.

Considering his upside, it's not a shock to see Simmons generating interest, but there are reasonable injury concerns surrounding him, even though he managed to play in 50-plus games last season. With the Suns and Celtics joining the race for Simmons' signature, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him latch on with a new team in the near future.

