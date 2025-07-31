With the NBA calendar flipping to August, there is still no clarity on where Jonathan Kuminga, who spent his first four seasons in the league with the Golden State Warriors, will be playing by the time the 2025-26 season begins. Kuminga remains one of the best free agents on the market, but his restricted free agency has been just that — restrictive.

The Warriors' focus has remained unchanged this offseason. Although it seems like this ship has sailed in terms of Kuminga's long-term value stalling with Golden State and the 22-year-old wanting a fresh start elsewhere, the Dubs are adamant about wanting to bring him back on a short-term contract.

Recently, Golden State presented Kuminga and his representation with a short-term contract proposal, where he would make between $20 million and $23 million per season, as previously reported on ClutchPoints.

This official offer was a two-year, $45 million contract that would have a team option in Year 2 and see Kuminga forfeit an implicit no-trade clause he would receive, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Aside from having plans to utilize his dynamic play at the forward positions, the Warriors' main goal is to find value in a trade. That is why retaining Kuminga has been at the forefront of Golden State's offseason plans, and it is why they have not been receptive to sign-and-trade offers coming from the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

Both organizations have expressed serious interest in Kuminga to this point in the offseason, and each has made firm offers for a sign-and-trade, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints. However, the Warriors have expressed little to no interest in what the Kings and Suns are willing to sacrifice.

Why Kings', Suns' pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga has stalled

The Kings have been at the forefront of conversations connected to Kuminga since the free agency window opened.

With new leadership in their front office and a vision to become a more athletic team, Sacramento has made the strongest pitch to Kuminga and his camp, promising him a starting role and a long-term commitment on a salary equal to the annual average value the Warriors have been willing to offer, sources said.

While the Kings have spoken with the Warriors on multiple occasions about a Kuminga sign-and-trade, there has been zero movement on this front. Originally, the Kings offered Dario Saric, Devin Carter, and two second-round picks in a sign-and-trade proposal during the first week of free agency.

This deal was slightly increased when Sacramento instead made the two second-round picks a protected first-round pick, sources said. Malik Monk's name has also been brought up in dialogue between the two parties, yet negotiations have not made it past the Kings' initial offer and the Warriors' counterproposal, which includes the likes of Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis.

Sacramento holds no interest in giving up either player in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, sources confirmed. Golden State also doesn't have interest in Carter, which has led the Kings to a dead end in their pursuit of Kuminga.

Even if Monk were to be involved in a firm offer from the Kings, it is hard to envision the Warriors holding much interest. The organization has made it a point of emphasis not to bring back long-term contracts that will tie them down financially.

Golden State is currently operating on a two-year window with the contracts of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green set to expire after the 2026-27 season. That leads into the Suns and where their offer stands in a Kuminga sign-and-trade.

All the Suns really have to offer and have included in conversations with the Warriors for Kuminga are the contracts of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale. Phoenix has not offered and will not involve newly acquired wing Dillon Brooks in trade conversations this offseason, nor would the Warriors hold interest in him, sources said.

There has been rampant speculation from fans on social media about the inclusion of Ryan Dunn being a potential holdup in sign-and-trade discussions. These rumors are not true as the Suns have not added Dunn in any scenario discussed with the Warriors, sources confirmed. Suns insider John Gambadoro has also shut down talk of Dunn being involved in these trade talks.

Two different paths have been discussed between the Warriors and Suns. One involves Allen, who still has three more years left on his contract, including the 2025-26 season, and another that involves both O'Neale and center Nick Richards, sources said.

Again, the Warriors haven't been thrilled with these proposals due to the long-term money attached, and Golden State doesn't hold much interest in Richards.

Another key piece of information between the Warriors and Suns regarding Kuminga is that there has not been an offer involving a slew of second-round picks from Phoenix. The Suns can only offer at most three second-round picks in a potential trade this offseason.

Five weeks have passed, and Kuminga's situation continues to keep the Warriors from making moves in free agency and filling out the rest of their roster. With nine players under contract entering August, Golden State is hoping to find a resolution with the young forward and his representation in the coming weeks, sources said.

Neither side has budged to this point, and the standstill continues with both sides essentially trying to scare one another.

Whereas the Warriors have ended sign-and-trade conversations and have informed Kuminga that they will not be pursuing new opportunities on this front, Kuminga and his camp continue to point in the direction of his $7.9 million qualifying offer.

Should this qualifying offer be accepted, Kuminga would return to the Dubs on a one-year contract with a no-trade clause, making it very difficult for the organization to potentially flip him before February's trade deadline.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors' front office have made it clear that they will not be bullied into accepting a sign-and-trade offer they don't like, and they believe Kuminga will be on their roster by the time the 2025-26 season begins.

Whether or not Kuminga signs a short-term deal or accepts his qualifying offer is the question at large since a sign-and-trade is off the table… for now.