The Phoenix Suns are making waves once again after a series of eyebrow-raising moves amid NBA Free Agency. This time, it’s their backcourt blueprint that’s drawing attention. Devin Booker was initially expected to serve as the Suns’ full-time starting point guard for the 2025–26 season, according to a report from John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM. However, that plan has shifted. The Suns now intend to start newly acquired Jalen Green at point guard to open the season. But fans have been asking: what were the Suns thinking?

The original idea made sense, Booker averaged a career-high 7.1 assists per game last year and continued to develop as a facilitator. But in a surprising turn, Phoenix appears ready to shift gears. The Suns acquired Jalen Green in an offseason trade with the Houston Rockets, and now he looks poised to take the reins.

This potential adjustment speaks volumes about how Phoenix view both Green’s upside and Booker’s evolving role. Rather than anchoring Devin Booker to traditional playmaking duties, the Suns seem more inclined to give Green the ball early and often. Green is a natural scorer, and this move will test his capacity to lead an offense.

However, not all fans are on board with the adjustment.

“Book ain’t playing off-ball for Green. You actually believe that?,” quipped @SlimReaperS7N, who pushed back on the idea.

Article Continues Below

“Let Jordan Ott decide it, man. Not y’all media,” wrote @thknprjct.

Still, not everyone disagrees. “How it should be. Jalen looking to get Book the ball as our #1 scorer, with JG learning and developing off Book’s gravity,” @landofbook commented.

It’s a bold move. Green has never played as a true point guard, and although he flashed playmaking skills in Houston, he now faces his most demanding role yet. Booker, for all his offensive brilliance, has long been most effective when paired with a steady distributor. Collin Gillespie could offer that in spurts, but his lack of NBA experience raises questions.

Still, the Suns have a fresh coaching staff and an aggressive front office determined to retool after last season’s disappointing finish. They’re clearly betting on talent and flexibility over tradition. Time will tell whether this new point guard shuffle elevates Phoenix or sparks early chaos. But one thing’s certain, the Suns aren’t afraid to shake things up.