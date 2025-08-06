No matter how you view his career, there is no denying that Russell Westbrook was one of the most impactful and influential players of his prime era. Although he may not have won a championship, Westbrook helped redefine the point guard position, and the 2016-17 NBA MVP will forever go down as the triple-double king.

When he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in his career, there was no stopping Westbrook. Between his athleticism and explosive first step, he consistently broke down opposing teams' defenses. Not to mention, Westbrook's shot-creating and impact on making those around him better as a result of his passing elevated everyone's play.

Westbrook is a winner.

While he may be turning 37 in November and nearing the end of his Hall-of-Fame career, Russ is still capable of playing winning basketball for a team that values his unique skills.

Looking back at the 2024-25 season with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook played well in his bench role behind Jamal Murray, averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor.

Every team in the league can always utilize backcourt depth, which is why Westbrook will end up on a roster before the start of training camp. Then again, which of the 30 teams, especially this late in the offseason, will take a swing at the veteran point guard?

Here are the four teams with open roster spots that could make the most sense.

The top team for Westbrook right now is the Sacramento Kings, and that has been the case since the start of free agency.

Scott Perry has always held an interest in Westbrook dating back to when he was in the New York Knicks' front office, and the Kings have talked with the veteran guard despite signing Dennis Schroder this offseason.

It has become clear that the Kings are revamping their backcourt this offseason after trading De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in February. Whereas Schroder is a poised guard who operates at his own pace, Westbrook can bring another dynamic to Sacramento. After all, this team has played fast in transition through the years.

Whether or not the Kings will bring Westbrook in depends on what happens with their pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent that the Golden State Warriors aren't giving up easily. If Malik Monk is moved for Kuminga, it would make sense to waive a player like Terence Davis and sign Westbrook.

However, the Kings currently have 15 players under contract, and they have plenty of backcourt talents. Does adding Westbrook make the most sense, especially since Sacramento is thin in their frontcourt behind Domantas Sabonis?

The Phoenix Suns have been busy this offseason. In addition to trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and waiving Bradley Beal, the Suns have completely revamped their roster around Devin Booker.

Jalen Green is now the featured guard joining Booker in the backcourt, and the Suns have become a lot younger, more athletic, and quicker than they were previously. Even so, owner Mat Ishbia and new head coach Jordan Ott still expect this team to contend for a playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference.

To do so, the Suns will need to sort through their backcourt situation, as their guard depth outside of Booker and Green consists of Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin, and Jared Butler before training camp. Is that enough talent to get the Suns over the hump?

Bringing in an experienced floor general like Westbrook allows Booker to play at his natural shooting guard position, and the 36-year-old guard could push the tempo with the younger athletes in Phoenix. Not to mention, Westbrook would be tough to stop in pick-and-roll sets with Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Khaman Maluach.

What is interesting about the Suns is that they are slightly over the luxury tax line and may look to cut salaries at some point to avoid the taxes completely for the 2025-26 season, especially if they aren't in a position to make the playoffs. Signing Westbrook would push them deeper into the tax range.

All this comes down to is whether the Suns expect to be fully competitive throughout the upcoming year or simply take a step back and focus on developing their young players. There is no doubt that Westbrook could contribute as a sixth man off the bench behind Booker and Green.

Now this would be an interesting option for Westbrook late in NBA free agency.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back years for the first time in franchise history. Anthony Edwards is taking that next step to becoming a superstar in this league, and the Wolves expect to be right in the championship mix again during the 2025-26 season, hoping to finally break through and reach the NBA Finals.

Westbrook gives it his all any time he is on the floor, and his aggressive nature of play would fit in nicely next to Anthony Edwards in the Timberwolves' backcourt. It also makes sense for Minnesota to explore ways to add more backcourt talent, especially since there are major question marks behind Mike Conley Jr.

Will the Timberwolves' No. 2 point guard be Rob Dillingham entering his second year? Is Donte DiVincenzo better off the ball than he is bringing it up the floor? Do the Wolves really want to wear Edwards down by having him fill minutes when Conley isn't playing?

The NBA has clearly transitioned to a more positionless game, and Edwards is more than capable of being the lead ball handler for his team, but it makes a lot more sense for him to have a dependable player like Westbrook to lean on.

Whether it is Westbrook or another veteran, expect the Timberwolves to use one of their final two roster spots on another proven guard.

The last team that could wind up showing interest in a veteran guard like Westbrook in free agency is the Atlanta Hawks.

As previously mentioned, it makes the most sense for Russ to join a team that already has established players and is ready to compete right now. Atlanta took a massive step in this direction by adding the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard this summer.

Next to Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and other talents on the Hawks' roster, this organization is primed for the most growth in the Eastern Conference during the 2025-26 season. Honestly, it's not hard to look at what the Hawks have done and think they can contend with the best in the East.

The one question mark surrounding this franchise, though, revolves around their backcourt depth behind Young and Daniels.

If either player were to suffer an injury during the 2025-26 season, would Kobe Bufkin or Vit Krejci be able to keep the Hawks in a contending position? Maybe it makes sense to utilize their final roster spot on a player like Westbrook, especially since the Hawks like to play fast and score off turnovers in transition.

Last season, Atlanta ranked third in pace and fifth in points off turnovers. They were also sixth in transition scoring.

Westbrook has always been an up-tempo player, and his experience in this league as an all-around playmaker is exactly what the Hawks lack on their bench. This would be a much better fit than many tend to think.