The Phoenix Suns are searching for a head coach, and they have a list of candidates to choose from. Whoever the next hire is could possibly have a big impact on what the roster will look like, as there have already been rumors of some changes happening. One of the changes is the Suns looking for a trade partner for Kevin Durant, as the two are expected to part ways.

Devin Booker is another name who has come up throughout the season, but it doesn't seem like the franchise cornerstone is going anywhere, especially since he has input in the current coaching search, according to the Stein Line.

“The Stein Line has learned that Suns star Devin Booker has had a level of involvement with candidates in this stage of interviews, further illustrating owner Mat Ishbia's loudly stated determination to keep Booker in place as the team's cornerstone,” Stein wrote.

Booker appears to be the kind of player who could spend his entire career with the same team, and he has experienced the highs and lows with the Suns. It's a positive sign that he has been involved in the process, and hopefully, things will turn around for the team soon.

Who could be the next coach for the Suns?

The Suns have a few candidates who have made it to the next round of interviews, and they include Dallas Mavericks' assistant Sean Sweeney, Miami Heat's assistant Chris Quinn, and the Cleveland Cavaliers' duo of Jordan Ott and Johnnie Bryant. They all had in-person interviews this week with Suns general manager Brian Gregory, according to The Stein Line.

Oklahoma City Thunder's assistant Dave Bliss also remains in contention for the job while the team is heading to the Finals to face the Indiana Pacers.

That is a nice list of candidates, and the hope is that their philosophy aligns with what the Suns are trying to accomplish with the current roster they have. For the past two seasons, they haven't been able to make progress because of the lack of talent on the team outside of Durant, Booker, and Bradley Beal. If the Suns were able to trade either Durant or Beal, they could have some roster flexibility and build some depth around Booker.

If the Suns decide to keep all three, it might be tough for them to find the success that they want.