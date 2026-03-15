Saint Louis basketball entered the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the favorite to lift the trophy after rolling through the regular season, but the Billikens' quest for a conference crown ended in heartbreak. Thanks to one of the craziest end-of-game sequences you'll see in college basketball all season, Dayton knocked Saint Louis off 70-69 to advance to the A-10 title game.

After Saint Louis star Robbie Avila drilled a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds left to give the Billikens a 69-68 lead, Dayton raced the other way. Jordan Derkack missed a layup to win the game, but Amael L'Etang tipped it in with less than a second remaining to give the Flyers the win.

However, the finish didn't come without a little controversy. When the final basket went in, a member of the Dayton bench ran on the court, thinking the game was over, while Saint Louis was inbounding the ball. Instead of giving Dayton a technical foul, the officials stopped the game to check the clock.

After the game, Billikens head coach Josh Schertz wondered why a technical was not called.

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"We had the ball out of bounds to throw in, looking up the court. Obviously, we couldn’t do that because they had a sixth player plus an assistant on the floor." Here's Josh Schertz's full answer on if Dayton should've been assessed a technical. 📹: Atlantic 10 Conference pic.twitter.com/ivRICpr9DM — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) March 14, 2026

“We had the ball out of bounds to throw in, looking up the court,” Schertz said. “Obviously, we couldn’t do that because they had a sixth player plus an assistant on the floor.”

Thankfully for the Billikens, they should still be safely in the NCAA Tournament field regardless of this result. ClutchPoints' latest Bracketology has Saint Louis as a No. 9 seed, so there is no reason to worry for Billikens fans. However, Schertz and company missed out on a big chance to improve their seeding with a conference championship.

Instead, Dayton and VCU are battling it out in the title game for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Rams will have a chance at getting in regardless, but are looking to erase all doubt with a win. Dayton, on the other hand, needs to continue its miraculous run with another win to keep going.