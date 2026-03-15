The Duke Blue Devils secured the ACC championship following their 74-70 win against Virginia on Saturday, and it was Cayden Boozer who provided a huge lift for the team. An unlikely hero so much so that during the postgame press conference, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer funny retort towards Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans, that Evans had an equally hilarious comeback to, as per Karter Baughan of The Field of 68.

Following Duke’s win against Virginia, Jon Scheyer gave praise to Cayden Boozer while joking about the impact Isaiah Evans and Cameron Boozer had.

“Honestly, I thought Cayden completely put us on his back in that first half. The job he did, just running the show, scoring, defending, really doing everything. And to play 40 minutes against Virginia when they’re pressing you the whole game, it was an incredible performance,” Scheyer said. “Cam and Isaiah were just okay.”

“So was your coaching,” Evans quipped back with a smile.

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With Selection Sunday now here, Duke is expected to be one of the four No. 1 overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Evans has been a one of the driving forces behind the Blue Devils’ strong season, and he’s played his way into a probable first round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Now in his sophomore year at Duke, Evans moved into the starting lineup this season, appearing 34 games. He’s been averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 87.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Against Virginia, Evans finished with 20 points in 29 minutes while shooting 6-of-14 from the field, 4-of-8 from the 3-point line and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.