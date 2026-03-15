On Saturday, the Arizona basketball program won the Big 12 Championship with a narrow win over Houston, by a score of 79-74. The win was a rematch of last year's championship game between the two teams, which Houston had won, and allowed the Wildcats to exact some revenge and finish their season at 32-2 ahead of Selection Sunday.

It was a great game for freshmen stars Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, who combined to score 42 points in the win over the Cougars.

In fact, the duo made a bit of Big 12 history in the process.

“Koa Peat and Brayden Burries are the first freshman teammates with 20+ points in a Big 12 Tournament game,” reported ESPN Insights on X, formerly Twitter.

Peat and Burries have been a big part of what the Wildcats have been able to achieve all season, and have skyrocketed up draft boards as a result.

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Meanwhile, Arizona was one of the best teams in the country throughout the 2025 season, and figures to be in a two-team race with the Duke Blue Devils for who will get the number one seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket is announced on Sunday evening.

Regardless of whether they get number one overall, the Wildcats are almost assured to get the number one seed on their side of the bracket.

“They're just resilient, you know? And they just have this unbreakable spirit,” said head coach Tommy Lloyd of his team, per the Associated Press, via ESPN. “These guys do an amazing job of figuring it out in tough moments.”

In any case, Selection Sunday is slated to get underway on Sunday at 6:00 pm ET.