The Duke basketball team are ACC champions once again. Duke defeated Virginia on Saturday, to take the ACC conference tournament crown. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shared a special moment with his daughter during his postgame press conference.

At his presser, Scheyer's daughter asked the coach a question.

“How do you win every game?” Scheyer's daughter asked in the media room, per The Field of 68.

“I win every game because I have the best daughter in the world,” Scheyer said while laughing with his daughter.

Jon Scheyer's daughter with the hard-hitting postgame presser question 😂 "How do you win every game?" "I win every game because I have the best daughter in the world, that's how. I love you" 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CnR7OxgaL3 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 15, 2026

Duke took down Virginia on Saturday, 74-70. The Blue Devils are making a strong case that they should have the no. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. Duke has just two losses on the season, to North Carolina and Texas Tech.

Duke battled Virginia in a close ACC tournament title game

The Blue Devils won the game despite a frustrating performance from their freshman star, Cameron Boozer. Boozer ended his night with 13 points. He had a tough stat line, as he went just 3-for-17 from the floor.

“I did get frustrated,” Boozer said, per ESPN. “But I just had to keep attacking and find ways to win.”

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It was a good night though on Saturday for Cameron's twin brother, Cayden. Cayden Boozer finished the night with 16 points for Duke.

“In the beginning of the game, they weren't guarding me, and I kept scoring,” Cayden Boozer said. “Once I get confident, I feel like no one can really stop me.”

Scheyer was pleased with his team's play overall. He is trying to get Duke basketball to their second consecutive Final Four. The Blue Devils last season made it to the national semi-final with Cooper Flagg leading the way.

Duke lost in last year's semis to Houston. Blue Devils head coach Scheyer knows that this team has to be even better.

“The identity we've created,” Scheyer said, “the loose balls, the rebounds, the will to get it has to go up as you go on in March.”

Duke awaits to hear its NCAA tournament seeding, as the bracket will be released on Sunday.