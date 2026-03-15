Juan Soto and Team Dominican Republic are preparing for a high intensity battle with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic semifinals. Soto and company will have to do battle with Team USA and Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes.

The New York Mets outfielder is well aware of what Skenes brings to the mound. He knows how big this moment is for Team Dominican Republic. And yet, Soto knows he nor any of his teammates are backing down from the challenge, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Juan Soto says they know they have a challenge facing Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, but are unafraid,” Soto said.

Skenes last pitched when Team USA took on Team Mexico in Pool Play. He threw four innings of scoreless baseball, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Alongside his work in the WBC itself, team Dominican Republic is well aware that Skenes is the reigning Cy Young winner. It'll take more than a brave face to take the Team USA ace down.

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However, Team Dominican Republic has been the best offense in the WBC thus far. Their 51 runs scored are 11 more than any other team. Their 14 home runs and .312 batting average also lead the WBC. For all the Skenes hype, this is one of the best lineups he'll face throughout his career on the mound.

At the center of it is Soto. Entering the semifinals, the Mets star has hit .316 with two home runs, four RBIs and a stolen base. Dominican Republic will be counting on a big game from the $765 million man.

The winner of this battle will have an opportunity to win the WBC crown. It'll be the firepower of Dominican Republic vs. the knockout punch of Skenes and USA. Who comes out on top won't be forgotten soon in WBC history.