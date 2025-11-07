The Oregon Ducks basketball team appears to have dodged a major early-season scare. The Ducks escaped both a one-point thriller and what initially looked like a devastating injury to forward Kwame Evans Jr., who went down clutching his left knee late in Tuesday’s 60-59 win over Hawaii. Early fears of a serious setback quickly gave way to relief after the game.

In a report from Sports Illustrated’s Corey Papas, who captured Ducks head coach Dana Altman’s comments during his postgame radio appearance, Oregon received an encouraging update on the junior forward’s injury status.

“I’m not sure where he’s at…I don’t think it’s too serious,” Altman said. “I don’t know that for a fact but he was walking around in the locker room.”

Evans’ ability to walk postgame, along with his “questionable” designation for Oregon’s next matchup against the Rice Owls, suggests the injury may be nothing more than a mild sprain or bruise. For a Ducks team already short-handed, the update arrived at the perfect time. Guard Jackson Shelstad remains sidelined after suffering a broken right hand in early October but is expected to return by mid-to-late November. While he missed the season opener, reports indicate he’s progressing well in his recovery.

The 6-foot-9 junior forward is one of the Ducks’ key players as they enter their second season in the Big Ten. Evans was expected to take a major step forward after averaging 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks last year. Losing him for any significant stretch would have left Oregon dangerously thin in the frontcourt.

The injury scare unfolded midway through the second half as Evans landed awkwardly beneath the basket. Oregon’s rhythm collapsed without him, and Hawaii surged back with an 18–2 run to briefly take the lead before freshman Takai Simpkins sealed the win with a clutch layup.

Now, with medical tests pointing toward a short recovery, the Oregon Ducks appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario. The early-season schedule — featuring Rice, South Dakota State, and Oregon State — provides valuable time for Evans to fully recover before the intensity of conference play begins.

For Altman and the Ducks, this update is a massive sigh of relief. What looked like a moment that could derail their entire year instead serves as a reminder of resilience — a small but significant victory in a season that’s just beginning.