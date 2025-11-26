Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has never been shy about praising his point guards, but his recent comparison of Jeremy Fears Jr. to a good quarterback carried a heavier weight than usual. Izzo’s message was simple. Championship teams need strong decision makers, and he believes Fears is becoming exactly that for the Spartans.

"Good quarterbacks get you to Final Fours. Good quarterbacks get you to win championships." Tom Izzo on Jeremy Fears Jr.'s development as a player for the Spartans 🙌 pic.twitter.com/06OPspFKnU — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fears has emerged as one of the top playmakers in college basketball. He leads the nation in assists per game and has committed only 13 turnovers across six contests. Izzo said those traits mirror what great quarterbacks give elite football teams. They control the pace, protect the ball, and elevate everyone around them. For a Spartans team that continues to stress accountability at every level, that type of profile resonates.

Izzo has pushed Fears to improve defensively, even while praising his growing command of the floor. The coach said every discussion about the sophomore’s growth pulls him toward excitement before he reins himself in to stress details. Izzo’s message echoes the mindset the Spartans need from their leaders. Growth, consistency, and discipline matter as much as flash.

Jeremy Fears Jr. could be the spark for Michigan State winning it all

Article Continues Below

Fears posted 18 points and 11 assists in a recent win over Detroit Mercy and continues to show the poise Izzo values. The sophomore has embraced his coach’s demanding style and credits Izzo for turning him into a stronger leader. He said he accepts criticism because he knows it comes from a place of belief. That trait is another reason Izzo likened him to a quarterback who can take a team deep into the postseason.

The Michigan State guard is averaging double-digit points and assists while shooting efficiently from the field. His rise has also strengthened Izzo’s stance on developing homegrown talent rather than leaning on the transfer portal. Izzo has praised Fears for staying committed through setbacks and for showing the toughness required of elite playmakers.

Izzo’s praise serves as a reminder that true quarterbacks, like lead guards, emerge through trust, resilience, and growth. Jeremy Fears Jr. is showing all of it.