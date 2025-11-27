The Minnesota Timberwolves' rough stretch continues, as they lost their third consecutive game in a 113-105 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After two consecutive choke jobs against inferior opposition, the Timberwolves at least brought more energy and fight against the reigning champion. Alas, the Thunder simply are too good — especially when they get the benefit of the doubt on foul calls seemingly every single time.

One downright inexplicable play in the second quarter added further to the allegations that the officials are favoring the Thunder. In a classic battle for a rebound, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert swiped down his hand towards the vicinity of Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein then made a meal of that swipe from Gobert, as he acted as though Gobert hit him squarely on the face.

But a close look at the replay shows that the Timberwolves center did not even make contact with Hartenstein even though the Thunder center held his face and went down to the ground. With Hartenstein convincing the officials that he was hit, they reviewed the play for a hostile act. Of course, one slow-motion look at the play would reveal that Gobert did not do anything that even comes close to being a foul.

Refs reviewed this for a flagrant foul 😭 OKC really the Chiefs of the NBA pic.twitter.com/kZ3ykSHFRp — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 27, 2025

For some reason, Gobert was whistled for a technical foul in that exchange — prompting fans to responded violently on social media to Gobert's non-violent act that made Hartenstein look as though he was rocked by an uppercut.

“Gobert just got called for the most egregious technical I’ve ever seen in my life. He didn’t even touch Hartenstein wtf,” X user @prodiscplayer wrote.

Article Continues Below

“It is NO WAY the refs watched that replay and said Gobert should get a technical there. They NEED to give Hartenstein a tech for flopping,” @BiasedHouston added. “Nah dude I’d be PISSED if I was a T-Wolves fan. One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Timberwolves desperate to return to winning ways

A game against the Thunder was always going to be difficult, making the hurt of their past two defeats prior to Wednesday night sting that much more.

Another tough game awaits the Timberwolves, but they at least have two full days of rest before they go again on Saturday against the Boston Celtics.