The No. 5-seeded Oregon Ducks are set to take on No. 4 Arizona for a berth to the 2025 March Madness Sweet 16. With a dominant win over Liberty University, the Ducks are looking to return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2021. Notoriously the biggest benefactor of Nike gear and equipment, the Men's and Women's Basketball squads have been outfitted in a custom Ducks Nike Kobe 9 EM for their respective tournaments.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

As the Women's team currently takes on No. 2 Duke during their second round matchup, the Oregon Ducks are continuing a long line of athletic success through the majority of their disciplines. Home to Nike World Headquarters and serving as the alma mater for Nike founders Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight, the University of Oregon has a reputation for being the best dressed team in NCAA sports.

No stranger to player exclusive basketball sneakers, the Oregon Ducks will roll with the Nike Kobe 9 EM as their shoe of choice for the NCAA tournaments. Originally releasing in 2014, the high-performance sneaker will arrive in three Oregon colorways primed for all the madness of March.

Oregon Ducks Nike Kobe 9 EM

Nike Kobe 9 EM x University of Oregon colorways for @OregonWBB & @OregonMBB 🦆🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/s14qgsYSSd — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nike Kobe 9 EM “Oregon Ducks”

🚨 2025 Player Exclusives Revealed 🚨 pic.twitter.com/05uVi298Ew — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet



This Nike Kobe 9 EM, which originally arrived as a low-top derivative of the Nike Kobe 9, will arrive in predominantly black/green/white colorways. The mainly green shoe will feature hits of yellow throughout the midsole, outsole, and Nike logos throughout. The white pair is contrasted with green through the sockliner, outsoles, and Nike logos while featuring hits of yellow. The final black pair is mainly contrasted by yellow throughout and accented by a green sockliner.

All in all, these are some of the cleaner PE sneakers we've seen throughout March Madness as Oregon will look to continue their storied success on the hardwood.