On Tuesday, Creighton basketball gave it their all against the No.15 Iowa State Cyclones. This was shortly after Iowa State pulled out a massive 83-82 win over St. John's on Monday.

However, Creighton lost 78-80, leaving the Cyclones undefeated at 6-0. As a result, Creighton falls to 3-3 on the year. Afterward, head coach Greg McDermott was candid as can be in his analysis of his team's performance, per Jon Walker of Omaha World-Herald.

“The reality of it is, right now we're just not very good,” McDermott said. “That falls on me to try to figure it out.”

Overall, the Blue Jays were 37.9% from the field, 35.7% from the three-point line, and 54.5% at the free throw line. Conversely, the Cylcones were 49.2% from the field, 35.7% at the three-point line, and 64.3% at the foul line.

It was the first half that made it difficult for the Blue Jays to stay in the game as they were outscored 40-26. However, they did manage to play competitively in the second half, 38-34, but it wasn't enough.

Plus, the Blue Jays made the battle of the boards close 34-28, but were trounced 52-20 in points in the paint. Additionally, they turned the ball over 14 times.

Forward Jasen Green and guard Josh Dix each scored 15 points. Also, Hudson Greer came off the bench to add 12 points, and Isaac Traudt finished with 10 points.

Greg McDermott's long-standing tenure at Creighton

In 2010, McDermott became the head coach at Creighton after coaching at Iowa State. Since then, he has led the Blue Jays to eight NCAA tournament appearances. Additionally, he led them to the Elite Eight during the 2022-2023 season.

McDermott led the Blue Jays to the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) conference championships in 2012 and 2013. In 2024, McDermott signed a long-term contract extension. Recently, he revealed his retirement plans.

As of the 2024-2025 season, McDermott has accumulated a record of 350 wins and 171 losses.