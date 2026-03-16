St. John's basketball holds a 119-season history in Queens, N.Y. Rick Pitino has the Red Storm hitting new accolades with consecutive Big East titles, sealing the latest over UConn on Saturday. Fans, however, are up in arms over St. John's seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

But should those fans ease their tensions and worries?

The Red Storm still landed a No. 5 seed. Yet the defeated Huskies landed a higher No. 2 seed in the same regional as the Storm. Hence the reason behind the outrage.

However, the east regional sets up St. John's to make a deeper run than last season's March Madness run for these three reasons.

Rick Pitino has more experience in tow

Felt like last season's Red Storm team simply became happy about returning to the field of 68. Ultimately old Pitino rival John Calipari out-coached him in the second round loss against Arkansas.

This time the feeling is Final Four or bust at the Catholic private institution.

Pitino brings back Zuby Ejiofor for the latest run. The senior forward improved his points per game to 16.3 this season. He's also averaging more steals (1.2), blocks (2.1) and assists (3.5). The 6-foot-9 talent enters the tourney surpassing 16 points in his last six games.

Pitino's transfers have experience too in becoming valuable contributors. Bryce Hopkins came via Big East rival Providence to average 13.5 points per game and deliver a career-high in steals. Sophomore guard Ian Jackson knows this stage too after tasting the tournament with North Carolina. Oziyah Sellers is one more impact transfer (USC and Stanford) who's shooting at 43.9% from field goal range.

The two-time national champion at Kentucky and Louisville Pitino has newcomers. But all are not novices to the bright lights of college basketball. The transfers have delivered strong unison with Ejiofor.

St. John's cleans the glass

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Defense and rebounding are the biggest components to spark a national title run. Pitino's past title winners executed both traits.

His St. John's team looks deeper on the rebounding options end. Ejiofor, Hopkins and Dillon Mitchell are three who can clean up the glass in front of opponents, including on the offensive end. All three average more than six rebounds a night.

They then unleash that size down low to pound teams in the paint. Ejiofor clearly embraces contact and punishes teams in the key for his points. Hopkins adds a second interior points option for Pitino. Mitchell (formerly of Texas and Cincinnati) is one more in-the-key scorer.

St. John's is deadly when its pounding teams in the paint. Which presents a dilemma for a Northern Iowa team lacking size in its first round matchup with the Storm.

St. John's might not see the No. 1 seed after all

You read that right…Duke may not punch its way into the Sweet 16.

Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster's injuries left an impact. Worse for the nation's top-ranked team? Surging Ohio State or a TCU team that upset one other No. 1 seed Florida will be the second round opponent.

Duke might become brutalized before facing St. John's strength and power. Pitino and his crew could hold the advantage. Surpassing the Sweet 16 even sets up a possible third meeting with UConn.

St. John's looks more motivated for this tourney compared to last season. Last year's early exit fuels them. Pitino has his guys envisioning the first-ever national title run at the historic Queens university.