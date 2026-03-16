One of the most interesting teams entering March Madness this year is the St. John's basketball team. Rick Pitino leads them, and they have gotten hot at the right time after winning the Big East Championship over UConn. They dominated the Huskies but will now head to the NCAA Tournament in a loaded bracket, where they have a chance to make some noise and even reach the Final Four.

On the latest episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Mike Krzyzewski was on to talk about the release of the NCAA Tournament bracket and highlighted the St. John's basketball team as one of the most head-scratching moves in the field. He reasoned that UConn and St. John's were the two best teams in the Big East all year, yet they were placed in the same region. He also thought St. John's should have gotten a higher seed.

“The Big East only got three teams in, which is probably right,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “But their top two teams are in the same region. Connecticut and St. Johns. That never happens. The Big 10 has five, but they're spread out. The Big 12 has four, one in each region. I thought that was not a good thing to do for the Big East. I was a little bit surprised that St. John’s is a five seed with what they’ve done lately. And they won the regular season and the tournament in the Big East.”

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It is worth noting that Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino blamed the Big East's overall weakness for his team’s seeding.

“I thought we’d be a 5th seed,” he told Jennifer Williams of Fox-5. “A couple of guys in my set thought it was possible to be a 4th seed, but they don’t take into account how you’re playing at the end of the year. The old days — like 8, 10 years ago — it counted the last 10 games of the season as what they really looked at. They don’t do that anymore …

“The Big East was really weak from a NET standpoint….So we gotta get the Big East stronger,” Pitino emphasized.