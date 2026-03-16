While playoff basketball’s outcomes will be determined by skill, depth, and experience, having the right seeding can work wonders, especially for a team that may need to catch some breaks if it has designs on getting to the NBA Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of the most impressive wins of their season. Saturday’s 127-125 overtime victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets saw All-Star Luka Doncic drain a game-winner with only 0.5 seconds on the clock, granting the Lakers a win over a group that many perceive as a true contender.

After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke highly of his team’s current chemistry, but kept his focus on the big picture.

“Is ‘coalesce’ a word? Is that the right word? For coming together? Jelling?” Redick asked the media after the win. “I think it feels like we’re coalescing right now in a really nice way. Still got a long way to go, still got a long way to go, but certainly optimistic.”

Even if the squad is starting to mesh, the Lakers would prefer to secure the No. 3 seed ahead of the NBA Playoffs. This outcome could grant them a manageable initial matchup and delay a meeting with arguably the league’s most dangerous juggernaut.

The Lakers should shoot for the Timberwolves in a first-round matchup

If the regular season were to end today, the Lakers would face the Timberwolves in the first round of the postseason. While it is possible that the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, or Phoenix Suns could also finish sixth in the Western Conference, seeing the Timberwolves in that spot would be Los Angeles’ dream scenario.

The Lakers went 3-0 against Minnesota this season, and two of those games saw the team from La La Land win by more than 10 points. From a statistical perspective, there is reason to believe that their offense would present a real challenge for the Timberwolves.

While the T-Wolves are a more effective team from behind the arc, Los Angeles boasts a better offensive rating as well as the NBA’s best free throw attempt rate. Even if shots aren’t falling, the Lakers will find their way to the charity stripe and put up points.

Despite having elite talents like Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Donte DiVincenzo, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Doncic should be able to overpower the Timberwolves in a seven-game series, even if their weak 3-point shooting remains an issue.

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The third seed would delay a playoff date with the Thunder

Redick and the Lakers would likely not want to get ahead of themselves, but if they were to win a first-round matchup as the West’s third seed, they would not have to face the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Los Angeles has dropped two games against the Thunder so far this season, and while the squads are set to play two more times before the tournament begins, the reality will remain the same. If a team has to play the Thunder this postseason, they would probably prefer to do so in the later stages of the bracket. By the time the Western Conference Finals arrive, attrition may be a real factor for a team that also played deep into the spring last season.

The Lakers' likely second-round opponent as the third seed would be the San Antonio Spurs, whom they also struggled against this year. But even a showdown with Victor Wembanyama is more palatable than having to go up against Oklahoma City.

With 15 games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers seem to be finding their way. They’ve won eight of their last nine games, and after their thrilling triumph on Saturday, seem to be well aware of how important it will be to end the season playing their best basketball.

“It’s a good win for us, obviously,” James told Khobi Price of the California Post. “But after [Saturday], we head for a six-game roadie. We got to be prepared for that, and that starts in Houston. In this league, it’s great to enjoy the moment, but then you got to move on once that other moment comes.”