With the Michigan State basketball team earning the No. 3 seed in the March Madness tournament, the upcoming game for the program is against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday. As the Michigan State basketball team had a troubling end to the regular season, dropping the last two games, head coach Tom Izzo would speak about the chances of the program in the national tournament.

The eighth-ranked Spartans look to make some noise in the national tourney, led by the highly successful Izzo, who spoke honestly on Monday about the craziness of March Madness. According to Chris Solari, he would talk about how looking at the bracket and how he wouldn't be surprised if the team wins the national title or gets bounced in the first round.

“I don't see any reason why we shouldn't win the national championship. Or get beat in the first weekend. That's about how crazy I think this year is,” Izzo said.

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Before the Spartans can think about the national championship, the focus should be on North Dakota State, as while they are the 14th seed of their region, March Madness is chock full of major upsets. The same sentiments were echoed by Izzo, referring to previous times when they were on the wrong side of an upset.

“Our focus better be on one thing, and that's North Dakota State,” Izzo said Sunday, via The Detroit Free Press. “As we all know, we've been a part of a 15-2 (upset), so I have apprehension…We'll make sure they're focused. If that did happen, that's personally the coach's fault. You gotta make sure it doesn't happen.”

At any rate, the Michigan State basketball team and Izzo have high expectations and national title aspirations as their March Madness journey starts on Thursday afternoon against North Dakota State.