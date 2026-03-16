The Carolina Panthers' offseason will likely be defined by the substantial amount of money they invested in their defensive line, but re-signing an important special teams contributor can certainly have a sizable effect as well. Pro Bowl linebacker-turned-general manager Dan Morgan has reached an agreement with punter Sam Martin on a two-year contract, per “The Insiders” on NFL Network. The deal is worth up to $5 million.

The 2013 fifth-round draft pick played for the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills before landing in Charlotte last March. Although he posted a modest 40.5 net average punt yards during the 2025-26 NFL season, which ranked 22nd in the league, per ESPN, Martin excelled in key areas for the Panthers. He pinned the ball inside the 20-yard line 27 times, finishing ninth at his position. He also tallied just three touchbacks in 56 punts.

The Panthers needed to beef up their pass-rushing unit, hence why they paid Jaelan Phillips $120 million in free agency ($80 million guaranteed), but making a big splash is not enough to push this team toward the top half of the NFC playoff picture. Carolina must master the third phase of the game. While Martin is not considered an elite punter, he is both capable and experienced.

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The organization obviously values the stability the 36-year-old brings to the squad. Father Time gets everyone, but perhaps Sam Martin has a couple years of quality punting left in his leg.

Carolina appears to be winding down in free agency after starting out hot with Phillips and Second-Team All-Pro LB Devin Lloyd. Morgan will presumably spend most of his remaining offseason energy on upgrading the roster in April's NFL Draft. Panthers fans should not just skim past this latest deal, however. Martin remains a key component of the Dave Canales era.