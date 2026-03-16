Winston-Salem State University women's basketball team has had a historic season as they compete for an NCAA Division II Basketball Championship. After a huge turnaround from their 7-20 season a year prior, the Lady Rams find themselves in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II tournament.

They earned decisive victories over Glenville State University, 88-71, on March 13. Then on March 14, they blew out Gannon University 67-48. The highlight of both of the Lady Rams' victories is their scoring prowess. In both games, they started with a decisive scoring run. Against Glenville State, they opened the game with a 10-0 scoring run, and against Gannon, they started with a 9-0 run. In both games, they withstood a comeback scoring effort by their opponent and ultimately cruised to dominant victories.

Maia Charles has been a constant for the team. At the start of their playoff run on Friday versus Glenville State, Charles finished the game with 16 points in 29 minutes. She then led Winston-Salem State in scoring on Saturday against Gannon, as she scored 19 points in 31 minutes. Winston-Salem State also won the hustle and turnover battle in both games, leading both teams in steals with 14 against Glenville State and 16 against Gannon.

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They forced Glenville into 20 turnovers overall and Gannon into 23. They decisively won the rebounding battle against Glenville State 43-32. While the rebounding advantage was narrower against Gannon, they won the battle 35-34. Now they face their biggest test of the season as they head to the Atlantic Region Championship and face off against Indiana University of Pennsylvania. They've also had a penchant for dominating the competition this season, but narrowly beat Gannon 61-57 in the PSAC Championship.

After a definitive 79-53 victory over Charleston on March 13, they narrowly escaped Seton Hall, 94-87, winning a game tied 84-84 with four minutes left. Tonight, Winston-Salem State plays Indiana University of Pennsylvania at 7 p.m.