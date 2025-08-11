Looking to improve on 2024's strong finish, the Florida football team has some high expectations for the upcoming season. Head coach Billy Napier is now entering his fourth season in charge of the program. As the team ticks off the days until the season opener on August 30th, the Gators received an update on sophomore edge rusher LJ McCray. According to On3's Zach Abolverdi, McCray is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury and is currently week to week.

“The Florida Gators have been without sophomore EDGE LJ McCray in camp since last week,” reported Abolverdi on Monday. “McCray is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury, Gators Online has learned. McCray’s status is week-to-week, according to multiple sources, but his injury is not major or season-ending and won’t require surgery. He was hurt during a pile up in practice, sources said.”

While McCray being out isn't the best news for Florida football defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and his unit, the fact that the injury is not serious is a good thing. McCray is being counted on to step up in his sophomore campaign in the Swamp. A former five-star recruit, Napier, Roberts and the rest of the coaching staff are high on the young edge rusher. Can McCray return in time for the season opener against Long Island University? Or will he need a bit more rest following that matchup?

Florida football defense looks to improve on 2024 performance

McCray saw action in ten games during his freshman year, racking up 13 tackles and a half sack. After over a year in the Florida football program, many were excited to see what he would do in year two. He's expected to be the primary backup at the Gators' Jack position, where his focus would be to rush the passer and cause havoc in opponents' backfield.

While the rising sophomore is out for now, the Florida football team's defensive staff will certainly keep him locked in. As long as he's healthy for the season opener, don't be surprised to see McCray get quite a few snaps in that contest. Long Island will be a tune-up game for the Gators, as they host the South Florida Bulls in week two before a trip to LSU to start SEC play against the Tigers. Having McCray back to full strength as they look to prove to be a conference power again would be helpful for Roberts and the Florida football defense.