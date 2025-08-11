Looking to improve on 2024's strong finish, the Florida football team has some high expectations for the upcoming season. Head coach Billy Napier is now entering his fourth season in charge of the program. As the team ticks off the days until the season opener on August 30th, the Gators received an update on sophomore edge rusher LJ McCray. According to On3's Zach Abolverdi, McCray is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury and is currently week to week.

“The Florida Gators have been without sophomore EDGE LJ McCray in camp since last week,” reported Abolverdi on Monday. “McCray is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury, Gators Online has learned. McCray’s status is week-to-week, according to multiple sources, but his injury is not major or season-ending and won’t require surgery. He was hurt during a pile up in practice, sources said.”

While McCray being out isn't the best news for Florida football defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and his unit, the fact that the injury is not serious is a good thing.  McCray is being counted on to step up in his sophomore campaign in the Swamp. A former five-star recruit, Napier, Roberts and the rest of the coaching staff are high on the young edge rusher. Can McCray return in time for the season opener against Long Island University? Or will he need a bit more rest following that matchup?

Florida football defense looks to improve on 2024 performance

Florida Gators executive head coach Ron Roberts looks on during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

McCray saw action in ten games during his freshman year, racking up 13 tackles and a half sack. After over a year in the Florida football program, many were excited to see what he would do in year two. He's expected to be the primary backup at the Gators' Jack position, where his focus would be to rush the passer and cause havoc in opponents' backfield.

While the rising sophomore is out for now, the Florida football team's defensive staff will certainly keep him locked in. As long as he's healthy for the season opener, don't be surprised to see McCray get quite a few snaps in that contest. Long Island will be a tune-up game for the Gators, as they host the South Florida Bulls in week two before a trip to LSU to start SEC play against the Tigers. Having McCray back to full strength as they look to prove to be a conference power again would be helpful for Roberts and the Florida football defense.

More NCAA Football News
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver J.J. Hester (13) is up ended by defesive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2024.
3 teams that are overrated in preseason AP Top 25 pollLorenzo J Reyna ·
Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Team Maize during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan football rumors: Bryce Underwood ‘continues to trend’ toward winning Wolverines’ QB jobJake Faigus ·
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, center, speaks to players after the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Michigan football earns top-15 ranking in preseason AP PollScotty White ·
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore walks off the field after 38-17 loss to Oregon at Michigan Stadium
Insider sends warning to Michigan football after disappointing 2024 seasonScotty White ·
BYU is one noticeable AP Top 25 snub. But two more teams deserved a ranking too.
3 unranked teams that should be ranked in preseason AP Top 25 pollLorenzo J Reyna ·
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Kenny Minchey (8), Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Blake Hebert (12), Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) watch during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Insider points to 1 key amid ‘neck-and-neck’ Notre Dame football QB battleScotty White ·