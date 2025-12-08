Texas football endured the first set of roster changes on Monday. Arch Manning will lose a key weapon in running back CJ Baxter to the portal. But the Longhorns defense is losing a key piece as well — to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. will test the league draft waters, announcing his decision to declare early for the April spectacle.

“Representing Texas and wearing the burnt orange has truly been an honor,” Hill said in his goodbye note to Texas posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Hill rises as a pivotal loss to a unit that ranked 37th overall in the nation.

Impact of Anthony Hill Jr. on Texas

Steve Sarkisian must soon replace one of his leading tacklers.

Hill tied for second with solo stops and total tackles. But he handed Texas a valuable edge rush presence too — hitting four sacks which also placed him second on the team. Hill also became one of four defenders to grab two interceptions this season.

But Hill created some high marks for himself during the Austin run: 249 total tackles (136 solo) and 17 career sacks with eight forced fumbles. Hill even battled a hand injury late in the season.

Among the quarterbacks he snatched for a loss? Rising Heisman Trophy contender Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt.

When you let Anthony Hill Jr. rush the passer, Good things happen Best. LB. In. The. Land. pic.twitter.com/NGSNkQNJlg — One Stop Texas (@OneStopHorns) November 1, 2025

“Sark” looks like he's got Hill's replacements already lined up when the Longhorns hit spring practices.

Texas signed four-stars Tyler Atkinson of Loganville, Georgia and Kosi Okpala of Mayde Creek High in Houston. Both will be expected to fill a pass rushing spot that Hill vacates. But Texas needs someone to roam freely and create downhill hits too like Hill.