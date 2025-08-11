2025 will be a pivotal season for the Florida football program. Head coach Billy Napier and his staff are looking to continue the momentum from the end of last season. Quarterback D.J Lagway is entering his first season as the unquestioned starter. The sophomore signal caller looks to have an even bigger campaign now that the offense is totally his. Even with Lagway running the show, the Gators must continue recruiting. On Monday, Rivals insider Steve Wiltfong predicted on X (formerly Twitter) that the program would land 2027 top quarterback recruit Elijah Haven.

“Prediction: Teamed with @samspiegs to predict Florida to ultimately land the @Rivals Industry's No. 1 2027 QB Elijah Haven,” predicted Wiltfong on Monday.

With Lagway in the fold, it's not too surprising that a top prospect like Haven would also like to join the Florida football program. The Gators have developed top quarterbacks in the past, and it looks like Lagway could be the next one. As long as he continues his development under Napier, then NFL teams will undoubtedly keep their eyes on him. Could Haven follow in his footsteps and become the next Florida football star signal caller?

Florida football prepares for life without D.J Lagway

If Lagway continues to develop into the star that many believe he can be, then the recruitment of Haven will only get easier. 2027's top quarterback will undoubtedly have plenty of suitors but might want to go to a team where he has a shot of playing early. Lagway could potentially leave the Florida football team after his junior year, especially if he continues to ascend. In that case, Haven would certainly have a shot at becoming the next Gators freshman phenom. Will Napier and the Florida football program reel in another star?